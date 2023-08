UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., the incident has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 83 southbound in York County.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, the crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 83 between Exit 28 (PA 297 Zions View/ Strinestown) and Exit 24 (PA 238 Emigsville).

Traffic is being directed off the highway at a nearby exit.

There is no word on injuries or when the road will reopen at this time.