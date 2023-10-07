(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced that a portion of Interstate 76 has been closed due to a crash.

The turnpike states that the road closure is at I-76 West at Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266. All westbound traffic must exit at Exit #266 and re-enter at Harrisburg East Exit #247 due to a crash.

Motorists are advised to take the following detour:

Take PA-72 North for 2 miles

Take US 322 west for 21. 8 miles

Take Interstate 283 South for 2.7 miles

Re-enter the turnpike at Harrisburg East Exit #247

There is no word on when the road will reopen or if there are any injuries at this time.