YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of US Route 30 was closed in York County due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, there was a vehicle crash on US Route 30 in both directions between Big Mount Road, Labbot Road, and Biesecker Road. All lanes were closed for a period of time on Monday morning.

As of 10:35 a.m., there is a down utility on the same stretch of road which is causing a traffic disruption.