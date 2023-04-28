HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A potato-themed food truck will officially be opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant next weekend.

Potato Coop began as a food truck, which was first launched back in 2013 by Perry County native Allen Peck. According to Peck, what began as a mission to offer the best french fries in the Midstate quickly expanded into offering a full menu made up of savory American classics.

Currently, the food truck serves and offers catering opportunities for events that fall within a 50-mile radius of Harrisburg. For more information on having your event catered by this local eatery on wheels, you can click here.

“After a decade of operating the food truck, taking the next step and opening a brick and mortar restaurant is incredibly exciting,” Peck said in an email. “It’s a significant milestone that opens up new opportunities for growth, menu expansion, and an enhanced dining experience for our customers. I am proud.”

The new restaurant’s menu will feature some of the long-time favorites from the food truck while also incorporating some new menu items as well.

Below is Potato Coops full menu:

According to Peck, the new Potato Coop restaurant is 1,400 square feet in size and will have seating available for 24 customers on the inside and another 44 on the outside.

Courtesy of Potato Coop Courtesy of Potato Coop

Upon opening, Potato Coop anticipates creating five full-time positions and 15 part-time jobs. If you are interested in applying you can click here.

“Our journey began with a simple love for all things potato and a desire to share that passion with the community,” Peck said in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our customers over the years, and we can’t wait to embark on this new chapter with our first restaurant location.”

According to an April 12 Facebook post, Potato Coop’s grand opening will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Potato Coop’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new Potato Coop restaurant is located at 2650 Gravel Road at the Susquehanna Union Green.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.