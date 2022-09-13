(WHTM) — A potential railroad worker strike is looming, and some impacts are now certain.

Norfolk Southern released a notice stating they will not accept intermodal shipments, connections between trucks and trains, after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Norfolk Southern is the largest railroad in Harrisburg, and Harrisburg is one of the ten biggest intermodal ports in the United States.

More than 100,000 railroad workers could go on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. But that is not a sure thing, so what changes are already happening?

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“So, already railroads are saying, ‘Okay, look, we’re not going to ship hazardous material,’ for example, we don’t want that stranded out in the middle of nowhere on some tracks somewhere,” said Jay Shabat, publisher for Railroad Weekly.

The American Association of Railroads says a strike of this magnitude would cost the United States $2 billion per day.

Unions claim railroads are extraordinarily profitable companies that can afford to meet worker demands.

The two sides may agree to a deal before Friday, Sept. 13, or Congress and President Biden could step in to prevent a strike if a deal is not met.

Rising inflation rates and supply chain challenges are already adding extra pressure to systems like railroads, and the uncertainty around a railroad worker strike is not the economic boost the United States needs right now.