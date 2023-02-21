PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday that pothole patching will be taking place this Thursday, Feb. 23 on Route 22/322 in Perry County.
As long as weather permits, the work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The patching will take place in both directions of Route 22/322 from the Juniata County line to the Dauphin County line.
According to PennDOT, this will be a mobile operation. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns and slow-moving construction vehicles.