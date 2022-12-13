LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started at a Lebanon County poultry farm on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The fire started at Kreider Farms, which is located on the 1400 block of Mount Pleasant Road in South Annville Township, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

By the time the Annville-Cleona Fire Department responded to the area, one of the chicken houses was already engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported because of the fire, however, 250,000 chickens died.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to one of six barns on the property, but estimated the damages to be approximately $12 million.

“A middle section of the barn was already engulfed in fire when we got here and the fire was spreading through the entire farm. One barn ended up destroyed and all of its contents,” said Annville-Cleona Fire Chief Philip Snavely.

Snavely said other local fire crews were crucial in controlling the fire.

“We had to truck in water on tankers, so that caused the dispatch of multiple fire departments. We have fire departments from Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County here assisting us,” Snavely added.

According to Snavely, the fire is being contained, but there are still hot-spots.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.