(WHTM) – A power outage is affecting customers in Lower Paxton Township early Thursday morning.



According to PPL, more than 1,200 customers in the Linglestown area are affected. The outage was first reported around 12:15 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.



As if 12:30 a.m., PPL says they expect to restore power on Thursday around 4:30 a.m.