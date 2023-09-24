PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, rain and gusty winds are impacting the area.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the PPL Outage Map notes that 1,631 people across the state are without power. Around 130 people in Lancaster County are currently without power as of 3:30 p.m. and around 190 customers are without power across Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties.

Customers are able to see up-to-date information using the links below to their electric companies’ respective outage maps.

If you encounter a downed power line, you are advised to stay at least 100 feet away and keep kids and pets away. Always assume they are energized and carrying electricity. If you see a downed power line, report it immediately to 1-800-342-5775.