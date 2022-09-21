LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a possibility of power outages in the City of Lancaster on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as PP&L and Lancaster Township Fire Department crews service a damaged electrical pole in the 700 block of Fairview Ave, Lancaster Township.

The power grid affected by the damaged pole is connected to the same grid as the City of Lancaster, so power may go out in the evening hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The outages may also impact traffic lights in the area.

Any intersection normally controlled by a traffic light should be treated as a four-way stop when the traffic light is not functioning.

As of 9 p.m. on Sept. 21, there are no reported power outages.