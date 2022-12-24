PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PPL Electric announced that they are opening warming centers in the Midstate. These warming centers will be available for any customer who loses power during the frigid weather.

According to PPL Electric, 12 warming centers will be opened throughout their service territory on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The warming centers will offer necessities such as heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee, and water.

If needed, PPL Electric will open the centers on Sunday, Dec. 25.

There will be warming centers in the following counties: