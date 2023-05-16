CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The process of pre-canvassing ballots began Tuesday morning in Cumberland County.

Workers open ballots to be verified and scanned. The county says more than 16,000 ballots were sent out to voters who requested mail-in or absentee ballots. They have received about 75% of those back when they started counting.

“I think (turnout) be on par with our normal turnout. Maybe closer to 30%? I mean, that would be good to see it a little bit higher. But from what I can tell so far, it looks like it’s going to be the same that we’ve seen historically,” Director of Elections Bethany Salzarulo said.

Salzarulo also said that out of the remaining 159,388 voters in the county, 20-30% of them turn out to vote in person. Voters in all counties have until 8 p.m. Tuesday night to turn in their ballots.