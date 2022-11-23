EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, 40, will begin at 9:30 this morning according to Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson’s office.

The Cumberland County man was charged in late July with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and more.

This is not for sentencing but a hearing for the judge to determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

In June, East Pennsboro Township police got a call about an Enola man reportedly buying body parts on Facebook.

They said they spoke with Pauley and said he had three full skeletons and more than a dozen human skulls from a “legitimate purchase.”

Then in July, they got another call from someone who claimed they found buckets of human organs in a basement. Detectives and the coroner’s office got a search warrant and found 3 to 5 gallon buckets containing various human remains.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said they found Pauley was buying the $4,000 worth of remains over Facebook from a woman in Arkansas.

The FBI and Arkansas state police got involved, accusing the woman of stealing them from a mortuary.

Police and the FBI interviewed Pauley, who admitted to buying the remains and said he was selling them to others for profit.