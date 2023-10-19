LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and a teenage boy appeared in a Lebanon County court on Thursday in connection to the deaths of two young children and a 19-year-old who were fatally shot on May 30.

Alex Torres-Santos, Ivan Rosero, and James Fernandez-Reyes each face three counts of criminal homicide, among other charges for the shooting deaths of 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez.

A reckless endangerment charge was recently added for all three suspects.

During the hearing on Thursday, a detective testified that 27 rounds were fired, 21 from an AR 223 and 6 from a 9mm handgun. The AR 223 was found where Reyes was caught before fleeing, according to police.

The detective also testified that 16-year-old Fernandez-Reyes admitted that he drove to the homicide scene with Torres-Santos and Rosero and that all three held firearms, but that Fernandez-Reyes fired first.

According to police, Torres-Santos was on house arrest for several unrelated charges and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

The District Attorney’s Office in Lebanon County did file a notice of aggravating circumstances against two of the suspects — announcing their intent to seek the death penalty in this case.

The notice was filed against suspects Alex Torres-Santos and Ivan Rosero. The DA’s Office cannot pursue a death penalty case against the third suspect, 16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes, due to his age.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he will not sign any death penalty warrants during his administration, but Lebanon County DA Pier Hess Graf said she will not change how she does her job based on how someone else does theirs.

The preliminary hearing has been a long time coming for the families of the victims. Prosecutors say the 19-year-old victim was targeted by the suspects due to a “previous argument.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Trial dates have not yet been set for the three suspects.