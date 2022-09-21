YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – “Come on down!” You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live™ coming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, October 6.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™.

Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!

“I venture to say that almost everyone has seen the Price is Right™,” says the Appell Center’s Todd Fogdall. “This is York’s opportunity to experience its timeless mix of fun, family and excitement right here in the historic Strand Theatre.”

Showing to sold-out audiences for more a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

To select tickets and register as a possible contestant, visit the Appell Center website.

There is no purchase necessary to be a contestant and you must be an 18+ resident of the US or Canada. All ticket buyers and other guests who want the chance to “Come on down!” and be a contestant to win a host of prizes must register in advance.