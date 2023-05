HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat is back in the river.

The iconic boat was launched on a Friday morning with cruises running throughout the day and events scheduled throughout the season.

Some of the events include princess and superhero cruises, murder mystery dinners, and senior Mondays. You can buy tickets for the boat by clicking here.

The boat was built in 1988 and was conceived by Harrisburg businessman Mike Trephan and the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society.