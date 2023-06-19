HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday was a beautiful night to mark Juneteenth on the Pride of the Susquehanna riverboat.

The Harrisburg riverboat was at full capacity for the first-of-its-kind cruise marking the holiday.

Many people got turned away, but the 125 people who signed up first got to ride along and enjoy music, food and drinks.

“We have people lining up trying to get on board that are unable to do that because of the interest in it. And to know that we’re doing it in honor of Juneteenth and to be a part of it is wonderful,” said Glenn Williams, co-chairman of the Juneteenth Sunset Cruise.

The mayor and former state representative Sue Helm were in attendance.

Helm introduced the bill that made Juneteenth a state holiday before it was a national holiday.