(WHTM) – All good things come to an end, at least for this year. The Pride of the Susquehanna riverboat wrapped up its 35th year in Harrisburg.

Tow trucks pulled her out of the Susquehanna on Thursday and onto City Island.

This is never an easy task as it took the crew a couple of hours and a snapped cable to get this done.

Ray Peske, Senior Captain for the Pride of the Susquehanna said, “The boat weighs 96 tons, the trailer is another 20 tons on top of that, so whenever they’re pulling us out, if they have difficulties like they did with the cable snapping, that’s the danger part.”

The Pride will be refurbished and repainted this winter and major repairs do need to be done to the hull.