DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Primanti Bros. restaurant will soon be opening its doors in the Harrisburg area.

abc27 news reported back in August when the Panera Bread restaurant, located at 2630 Linglestown Road in the Susquehanna Union Green, permanently closed its doors.

At the time of this closure, CEO Ralph Vartan of The Vartan Group, who owns the Susquehanna Union Green Development, had told abc27 News that he had plans to replace the former Panera Bread with a new restaurant.

We now know that the new restaurant is going to be Primanti Brothers.

According to Primanti Bros., they plan on opening this new location in “the back half of 2024”. Primanti Brothers full statement to abc27 news reads:

We’re very excited to be opening on Linglestown Road and plan to have the restaurant open at some point in the back half of 2024. This location helps us to continue building our presence in central PA – where we will now have ten locations – including Johnstown, Altoona and State College. We look forward to continuing to serve central Pennsylvania with our Almost Famous sandwiches, beer, pizza and wings. Primanti Bros.

Most recently, back in July of 2023, Primanti Bros. opened a new restaurant in Franklin County. That new Chambersburg location can be found at 983 Norland Avenue at the Chambersburg Crossing shopping mall.

The Susquehanna Union Green Development is home to several other popular eateries in the Midstate, such as the new potato-themed restaurant named Potato Coop, and most recently a new Playa Bowls.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.