CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Primanti Brothers restaurant will be opening a new location in the Midstate later this month.

A new 6,000-square-foot Primanti Brothers restaurant location will be opening its doors in Chambersburg on July 19. According to Primanti Brothers, the new restaurant will be located at 983 Norland Avenue at the Chambersburg Crossing shopping mall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are committed to Pennsylvania and to growing in the Chambersburg area,” Adam Golomb, CEO, of Primanti Bros said. “In recent years, we have significantly expanded the number of regional locations – and are committed to growing in these communities to serve our fans.”

The new Chambersburg-based Primanti Brothers is expected to create approximately 85 to 100 new jobs in the area. According to Primanti Brothers, upon opening the new location, its hours of operation will be:

Sundays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

As part of the Primanti Brothers’ grand opening celebration, they will be offering a chance to win free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 people that walk through the door. Tailgating will begin at 5 a.m. on opening day and doors will open to the first 100 tailgaters at 10 a.m.

According to Primanti Brothers, there will also be games, a DJ, and other prize giveaways as well.

In addition to games and prizes, this new location will also give fans access to a pizza slice subscription, called Slice Squad. According to Primanti Brothers, the program will cost $9.99 a month, and the subscription will give members a slice of pizza every day of the week.

Upon opening this new location, it will become the 40th Primanti Brothers restaurant to open its doors.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.