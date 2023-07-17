LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The lingering effects of a two-year-old “bank hijacking” scheme to siphon unemployment funds into fraudulent bank accounts continue delaying money that should go to some newly-unemployed Pennsylvanians, according to evidence provided to abc27 by a man who recently became unemployed.

Scott Woodring of Lititz in Lancaster County said he was laid off on June 2 from his data-entry job. His former employer provided severance payments and career counseling, and he tried to apply for unemployment compensation.

But when Woodring tried to set up an account, the system told him an account using his social security number was already in use — and the system didn’t allow him to file a claim. Woodring showed abc27 the same message he continues receiving when he tried to register.

He suspected fraud and called the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) fraud report line. The agent’s first question?

“‘What is your birth date?'” Woodring said. “I tell her my birth date, and it didn’t seem like it matched. She said, ‘Are you currently living in Allentown?’ No. I never lived in Allentown.”

Obvious fraud, Woodring thought and the agent seemed to agree — dating, it turned out, to May 2021, more than two years before Woodring realized what had happened.

A clear case of fraud, perhaps — but still not a closed one. Next, Woodring said, citing the agent, the department would have to send a letter to the fraudulent mailing address and await a response. Only after that and a series of other steps could he even file his claim.

Woodring said he’s actually relatively fortunate. He shares an apartment with his girlfriend, who has a good job. They don’t have any children — just a dog.

“I’m lucky enough to kind of be in a situation here where this hasn’t completely impacted my life yet,” he said. “I can’t imagine anybody who’s on their own — a single-parent family, somebody who’s got a car payment, rent. If I was living on my own, I’d probably be evicted by now.”

An L&I spokesman said Monday afternoon the unemployment compensation team is reviewing Woodring’s concerns, and Woodring confirmed he heard from a department representative, who requested more information and assured him he wouldn’t have to wait much longer.

“Investment in Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system — to process claims in a timely manner, optimize customer service at all levels and bolster the system’s resilience during times of low or high unemployment – is a top priority of the Shapiro Administration, and progress is already being made,” the department said in a statement. “L&I is working aggressively to resolve the unprecedented number of fraud reports filed during the pandemic period of high unemployment. At the end of May 2023, the number of outstanding fraud reports totaled 17,493 – down from 34,000 at the start of the Shapiro Administration in January.”