MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A professional moving franchise recently opened a new Midstate location.

The new Two Men and a Truck (TMT) franchise location is owned and operated by Tyler Whalen, who officially opened the new facility’s doors back on Saturday, April 1. According to Whalen, he first started with TMT back in 2010 as a moving driver in Iowa. Today, he owns 12 different TMT franchise locations all across the country.

Though this is the first TMT to come to the Midstate with other Pennsylvania locations in the Pittsburg, Philadelphia, and Allentown areas, according to TMT’s website.

“The reasoning behind choosing this [Mechanicsburg] location was because this market was the most attractive in terms of the population and location,” Whalen said. “We thought it was the best opportunity to expand.”

TMT offers an array of moving services for its customers – from moving a sofa to the other side of the living room, to moving a family across the country.

“We will do as much or as little as the customer wants us to,” Whalen added.

TMT also offers storage services, but currently, these services are not available at the new 5,000-square-foot Mechanicsburg location. According to Whalen, storage services could come to the new location in the coming years.

According to Whalen, TMT offers two different cost scales, based on the customer’s needs. If you need help moving in-state, whether that be just moving furniture or moving to another house, TMT will charge by the hour. For out-of-state moving, TMT will charge customers a rate that is based on the weight of the load and the mileage.

It should be noted that TMT won’t just do the moving for you, but they will also do all of the packing and the unloading, upon the customer’s request. All packaging materials are provided by TMT as part of their services.

By the end of this year, Whalen anticipates creating 25 new jobs in the area with the opening of this new location. If you are interested in applying for a position with TMT, you can click here.

The new TMT is located at 4700 Westport Drive, Suite 1800, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Whalen, TMT plans to open two more Pennsylvania locations in the future – one is slated to open in the Spring of 2024, and a second office is slated to open in the Spring of 2025.

“It’s been really good so far – there are good quality employees at the new location and we are getting customers already, so it’s been going very well for us,” Whalen said.

According to TMT, they are headquartered in Michigan and were founded in 1985. Today, they have more than 405 locations and operate 3,000 moving trucks in 47 U.S. states. TMT also has locations in Canada, Ireland, and the UK.