DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a few years the United States will celebrate its 250th birthday, and there is now an effort to help Pennsylvania’s youth learn about the history of the Commonwealth.

The America250PA Commission stopped by the Paxtang Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Pennsylvania’s auditor general and other officials highlighted the “Keystone Classroom Initiative,” which helps kids become part of Pennsylvania’s living history.

The smiles and the screams of the children, you know, make your heart warm. The kids are so excited for this program. The mascot, the readers, the historical reenactors, they teach the students at an age-appropriate level, things about Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania history,” said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA.

The kids also got a special visit from the Harrisburg Senators’ mascot, Rascal.