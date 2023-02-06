HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tax time might be the perfect time to get health insurance if you don’t already have it.

The Pennsylvania Revenue Department wants to let people know that if you are currently uninsured, you can easily change that when you file your taxes.

There is now an optional tax form that allows you to start the enrollment process in “Pennie,” the state’s health insurance exchange.

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis says no one should have to live without health coverage, and Pennsylvania is happy to make the process easier.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“The ‘Path to Pennie’ is a great example of how state government can and should work for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Davis.

More than 300,000 people in Pennsylvania are currently enrolled in health coverage through Pennie.

If you take advantage of the optional tax form, you will get information in the mail about how to sign up.

You will have a special 60-day enrollment window, and will not have to wait for the open enrollment period at the end of the year.