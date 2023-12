CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Cumberland County added a new feature to its property mapper online tool.

The map displays property boundaries and other information. The tool now also shows estimated property taxes something county officials say residents can access from home.

“All this information is in the public record so it’s about providing this information for our constituents so they have an easy way to access the information,” GIS manager Justin Smith said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To see the map, click here.