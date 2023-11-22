HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners have announced that they are on track to make sure 2024 is the 19th straight year with no increases to property taxes.

The general fund budget is expected to be roughly $222 million.

“A lot of hard work and careful review has brought us to the point where we can maintain this impressive streak of 19 years without a tax increase,” said Mike Pries, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

“We’ve been very focused this year on recruiting and retaining qualified staff to ensure we are providing a high level of service for people visiting our parks, interacting with our court system, and more,” Commissioner Chad Saylor said.

A board vote is expected to be held on Dec. 13.

“No matter what we have been dealt with from the federal and state level, we have been able to lead the way to provide essential services to residents. Our fiscal responsibility has allowed us to be nimble and creative in how our tax dollars are spent without compromising the high level of service that our residents rely on,” Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said.