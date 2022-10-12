HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PSECU, Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, made a donation to the Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ian disaster relief efforts in Florida.

The $50,000 donation was presented to the Central Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross.

“PSECU adheres to the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and want to do what we can to assist our fellow Americans who have been affected by the recent hurricane,” remarked PSECU Chief Member Experience Officer, Barb Bowker. “We want to ensure we are supporting organizations that are doing work on the scene. It’s how we ensure we are aiding in the most effective way. Due to our long-standing relationship with the Red Cross, we know they are deploying our funds to directly help those in need.”

In 2017 PSECU and its members raised a total of $320,000 in member donations and corporate funds for hurricane-damage relief efforts.

The Central Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross helps people to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. They help provide assistance to people outside of Pennsylvania when needed.

“In the wake of major flooding caused by Ian, Red Cross and our partners have delivered comfort and care to thousands facing tremendous losses,” said Central Pennsylvania Region Executive Director, Laura Burke. “Thanks to generous donors like PSECU, Red Cross volunteers and employees are providing safe shelter, nourishing meals, and more to affected individuals and families. The Red Cross will stand with those affected by Hurricane Ian for as long as we are needed, helping them rebuild their lives and communities.”