CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A teenager from California was arrested for making “swatting” calls since the summer in Cumberland and Franklin counties which prompted a large police response, a news release from Pennsylvania State Police states.

Nathaniel Deleaon, 19, of Tulare, CA, is accused of making the swatting calls that allegedly included a bomb threat at a local school to harass a girl that he met online, State Police in Carlisle say.

According to the release, “Swatting is outlined as; “The act of ‘Swatting’ typically involves a report of a serious or violent crime or emergency which would typically prompt an elevated response from law enforcement, oftentimes involving a tactical response team and/or specialized units such as a bomb or SWAT Team.”

Multiple police departments, including State Police, responded to Big Spring High School, located at 100 Mount Rock Road in West Pennsboro Township, for a reported bomb threat on Nov. 30, Troopers say. No devices were found, but Troopers say that staff and students were still dismissed for the day.

Throughout the investigation that included the FBI, Deleaon was identified to be the alleged actor and was arrested Friday after the FBI searched his home and found evidence, the release states. It was discovered that Deleaon was responsible for “swatting” calls from June 2023.

Deleaon faces numerous charges of risking catastrophe, stalking, terroristic threats and harassment. He is currently lodged in a California prison awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.