HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police in Gettysburg will hold a free child safety seat check on May 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services in Hanover.

Car seats that range from infant through booster seats may be brought to the event location to get a free check and installation by PSP-certified safety seat techs and Southern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services.

Appointments can be made by contacting Cpl. David Black at the PSP Gettysburg Station at 717-334-8111. Appointments are preferred but they are not required for the free event.

The seat check should take 15 to 20 minutes and the seat will be installed after the check is made.

The child safety checks will take place in the EMS garage area that is located on the east side of the fire hall.

The event will take place rain or shine and children are encouraged to attend.

Those who want to attend the event but cannot be there at the time listed above are asked to contact Cpl. David Black at 717-334-8111 to schedule an appointment.