ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An investigation into an infant’s death in Adams County has led to criminal charges being filed against the parents.

According to the charges filed by State Police in Gettysburg, Brian Becker, 37, and Ashley Ackerman, 30, both of York, were each charged after a 10-month-old died.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The infant died after suffering a cardiac arrest and troopers say that they launched an investigation because of the drug paraphernalia they found. State Police say the duo allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a drug.

The criminal complaint states that Ackerman realized the baby was dead when she woke up and went to change the diaper. It was claimed that they put the baby to sleep at the end of the bed and Ackerman said that when she woke up, she found the child at the top of the bed.

Ackerman, troopers say, admitted to a history of drug use and Becker allegedly claimed he was sober for months but eventually admitted that he was given drugs at the hospital for what he said was a work injury.

It was noted in the complaint that the duo stated to troopers on the day of the incident, which was in December, that they were not using drugs regularly.

Text messages between the two read by troopers were allegedly mainly about drugs, alcohol, and theft. The messages rarely ever mentioned the kids, and it appears as though the duo allegedly was using drugs regularly.

Results from a blood draw at Gettysburg Hospital show that the two had drugs such as fentanyl, methadone, and methamphetamine in their system, the complaint states.

Department of Children and Families (DCF) records were given to PSP from the Adams County Children and Youth Services. The complaint states that it was discovered the two had a history of being involved in welfare reports that were about whether the parents could properly take care of children as well as a drug history.

The two face three felony charges of endangering the welfare of children by a parent, guardian, or other.

The duo is currently out on unsecured bail set at $25,000 and they await a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for Sept. 6.