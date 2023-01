PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say a woman and two missing toddlers have been found safe.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the three had last been seen on the 200 block of South Second Street in Fulton County on Jan. 2 at around 7:30 a.m.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued around 4 p.m. and canceled around 5:20 p.m. on January 2.

Pennsylvania State Police did not say where the three were located but did say there were all safe.