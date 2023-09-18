DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Mandatory water conservation measures that were set in place several weeks ago have been lifted in a Perry County community.

Duncannon Borough has announced that due to the improvement of groundwater conditions because of recent rains, the borough has decided to remove the mandatory water conservation restriction that was set in place back on Aug. 22.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The borough stated that the restriction will be transitioning to a voluntary water restriction that will be effective immediately. Users of the water system are advised that excessive water usage may have a negative impact on storage levels and may result in additional mandatory restrictions.

Officials with the borough expect that it will be lifting the voluntary restrictions in the future if conditions improve.