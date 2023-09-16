MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – In Middletown, Dauphin County it was day two of the Pumpkin Fest.

There was music, food, a kids center, and much more. The event is used to raise money for the non-profit nursing home Middletown Home. All of the money made goes towards helping residents who struggle to afford living there.

Paige Forney, activities director for Pumpkin Fest said, “We really strive to be a community, really just working with the community and involving local friends family, and neighbors to come out and support us and our residents. A lot of our residents who stay with us have lived in Middletown their whole lives, so it’s really just one big family, it’s a really small world around here so we’re all just here to support each other.”

If you missed it today, don’t worry as the festival continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.