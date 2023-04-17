ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the man who threw a puppy in a trash bag off the road in Berks County.

State Police say on April 12 witnesses saw a man wearing a baseball cap throw the trash bag containing a puppy over the hill on Eisenhauer Drive in Alsace Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The puppy was found at the scene and transported to Animal Rescue League for treatment.

State Police say the suspect was driving a maroon/burgundy colored pickup truck with a silver stripe and a bed cap.