BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An American Pitbull Mix puppy is recovering after being found along a Pennsylvania road after being thrown while inside a trash bag.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, “Daisy Mae” was found on April 12 in the wooded area below Oak Lane near the intersection of McNight Gap and Skyline Drive.

The rescue league says Daisy Mae has been improving since her arrival, although she is showing neurological signs such as walking in circles or displaying weakness on one side.

The puppy is being fostered by one of the rescue league’s veterinarians to have 24.7 medical attention while she recovers.

Animal Rescue League of Berks County’s Department of Animal Protection is working with State Police to identify the person who threw Daisy Mae down a hill last week.

State Police say on April 12 witnesses saw a man wearing a baseball cap throw the trash bag containing a puppy over the hill on Eisenhauer Drive in Alsace Township.

State Police say the suspect was driving a maroon/burgundy colored pickup truck with a silver stripe and a bed cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.