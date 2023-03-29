LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s longest-running quilt show is back!

For the last 31 years, the Lancaster Quilt Show has brought thousands of quilters together in Lancaster County. More than 40 vendors from across the United States are selling stencils, fabrics, supplies, and finished quilts.

The show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through Saturday, April 1 at the Wyndham Hotel and Convention Center, also holds classes on how to learn contemporary quilting techniques.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“A lot of people are quilters. They are making the quilts. You don’t have so many people coming here to buy quilts, but it’s something a lot of people start when they are younger, maybe they learned it from a grandparent, often quilting is passed down through generations,” said Aasta Deth, Lancaster Quilt Show organizer.

Admission is free.