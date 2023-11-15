YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit has announced an increase in service frequency to fixed route 1E, which connects Downtown York to the Galleria Mall at East Market Street.

Buses will not pick up riders at the York Transfer Center approximately every 15 minutes during week weekday periods.

Previously, buses picked up riders on the route every 30 minutes.

Rich Farr, Executive Director for rabbittransit, tells abc27 that ridership is trending back toward or has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Ridership in York and Adams counties are both at pre-pandemic levels.

Destinations along the route include East York Walmart, York Marketplace, York Town Center, WellSpan Education Center, YTI Career Institute and Pleasant Acres