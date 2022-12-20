YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit has announced its holiday service plans for this weekend.

The fixed route service will end early Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and also on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

The York fixed route service will make its last departures from King Street Station at 5:30 p.m. and no new trips will leave the Transfer Center after that ride.

Trips beginning prior to or at 5:30 p.m. will complete their scheduled round-trip and conclude at the Transfer Center.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, complementary ADA Paratransit Service will also end at 6:30 p.m. and no reservations will be accepted for pick-up later than 5:30 p.m.

No service will be in operation on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday or on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day.

For more information, please call our Customer Care Center at 1-800-632-9063.