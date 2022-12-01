(WHTM) — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit have announced the Same Day Shared Ride program on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The company said that the services funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (Pennsylvania Persons with Disabilities Program and the 65+ Pennsylvania Lottery) are eligible for the program.

As quoted in the release, the following general guidelines will apply:

The same-day requests must be made by 1:30 pm. After that, the regular scheduling

process will follow.

The same-day requests must be made at least 2 hours prior to the trip.

Same Day trips will be charged an additional convenience fee of $1.00.

Individuals are encouraged to contact Rabbittransit at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org for more information or to schedule a shared ride.