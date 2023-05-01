(WHTM) — rabbittransit is offering the public a free ride to better appreciate the value of its services.

Monday kicks off “Rider Appreciation Week” and Rabbittransit promoted its cost-effective services.

Sixty-three percent of rabbitransit customers say they have no other means of transportation and utilizing public transit is the only way they can get to work and afford to live.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“Transportation costs represent 12% of the average households for a family of four and 18% for a single adult,” said Christian Barber, United Way of the Capital Region community impact manager.

On Wednesday, May 3, rabbittransit will offer free rides in Dauphin, Cumberland, York, and Adams Counties.