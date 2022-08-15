CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — rabbittransit launched its on-demand service with the Borough of Chambersburg on Monday.

Stop Hopper is similar to a ride-share service. Customers can use an app on their phone and request a ride to an area within the service zone.

Stop Hopper can be used to connect to a fixed-route service. It costs $2 per ride for most and is free for seniors over 65.

ADA-accessible nine-person vans will transport those using the Stop Hopper service. The service will start in Chambersburg, but it may expand to other areas of Franklin County if it is successful.