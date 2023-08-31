CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate public transportation provider, rabbittransit, will be closing its paratransit, rabbitEXPRESS, Stop Hopper, and Capital Region and York fixed route services on Monday, September 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The normal fixed route service in Gettysburg will still be in operation on Monday, September 4.

All rabbittransit services will resume operation at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, September 5.

More information about rabbittransit services is available on their website www.rabbittransit.org.

Those with question can also reach out to rabbittransit’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-632-906.