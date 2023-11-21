YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Public buses are popular in major cities but not quite as popular here, so rabbittransit hopes to change that with a half-price offer.

“2023 is Capital Area Transit’s 50th anniversary, and 24 is rabbittransit’s, in York’s, 50th anniversary,” rabbittransit executive director Rich Farr said.

Farr has overseen both agencies ever since the two merged.

“So to really celebrate that, we’re we’re starting about Dec. 15, running through Jan. 15, we’re doing a 50% off pass sale,” Farr said. “It could save up to about $25 off your pass.”

It’s going to work for a single ride, multi-ride, or even monthly passes, but there is, however, one catch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“So it works on any of those, but on our mobile app – our ‘token transit partner,'” Farr said.

Which is the Token Transit app. The 50% off rides don’t start until mid-December – but if you want the deal, you might as well get used to using the app now. Which is part of the point of all this.

“And I guess part of that is you’re trying to get people -to move to the app, yes, right,” —- said “We want mobile ticketing. It’s just easier for everybody.”

Tequila Collins agrees. She said that even though she uses the app she doesn’t seem many other people use it.

Not her imagination.

“I just pay cash usually,” a rider said.

“We probably have about a 20% utilization rate,” Farr said.

In other words, just about one out of every five people pay with Token Transit. Tequila’s friend Xiomara Figueroa is another of those people.

“It’s much easier for me,” Figueroa said. “So I just usually go to the app and just do the one ride or sometimes the whole day.”

So the idea of doing that and getting half off sounded good to her.

“That’s good to know,” Figueroa said “I did not do that. so yeah, that is good.”

You can get used to the Token Transit app now just in time for the half-price rides that start Dec. 15.