LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a “joyous” day when baby raccoons were rescued by police after getting stranded in a truck.

The Mount Joy Borough Police Department posted on Facebook that two baby raccoons, a brother, sister and their mother were freed on Monday from a trailer of a delivery box truck at a local business.

It is believed that the raccoons traveled thousands and thousands of miles from Denver, Colorado to Lancaster County. A trip that is more than 1,700 miles far and would take more than a day to make.

After being rescued from the trailer, the animals were monitored. The mother was released but her babies struggled to adapt so they were turned over to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.

“Officers attempted to release the mother and her “kits” while monitoring them over the course of several hours,” The police department wrote on Facebook. “Although the mother adjusted well to the environment, the kits struggled. Raven Ridge Wildlife Center agreed to take in the baby raccoons and rehabilitate them.”

Picture of rescued racoons, via Mount Joy Borough Police Facebook

The baby raccoons are now reportedly doing well, the police department wrote.