LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Wednesday, March 1 that Water Street located in Lititz Borough is scheduled to be closed just north of Main Street, also known as Route 772, so a Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing can be removed and paved over.

This work will be done weather permitting begging Monday, March 20, and lasting through Thursday, March 23 with March 24 being reserved as a weather date.

Water Street will be closed at the crossing and a detour will be in place using Route 772 (Main Street), Route 501 (Broad Street), and T-856 (Newport Road).

PennDOT has stated that Water Street will be open to local traffic on either side of the closure.

The contractor will perform ADA curb ramp work on Main Street beginning Monday, March 6. There will be traffic shifts or single-lane traffic restrictions during daylight hours with flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone.

No lane closures are permitted from 6:00 AM to 8:30 AM every day and from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Fridays.

Below is a map provided by PennDOT showing where the work will be performed.