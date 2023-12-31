HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carolers outside the State Capitol were calling for peace this afternoon.

They are a part of the Central PA Ceasefire group. They sang renditions of traditional Christmas carols, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to anti-semitism and Islamophobia.

“The energy is wonderful and it’s so exciting to be in the community. Sometimes it feels like there’s a more meaningful way to take action because you see what’s on the news and feel this deep sense of hopelessness like what am I supposed to do? What could I possibly do to fix this? And I think this is a way to take that energy and channel it into something meaningful,” Kaite Ruth said.

The rally also featured speakers, including activists and religious leaders.