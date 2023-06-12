CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new specialty sports store that offers an expansive selection of sports apparel will soon open in Chambersburg.

According to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Rally House retail location is slated to open its doors in a 7,076-square-foot space at the Chambersburg Crossing. The store will be located at 935 Norland Avenue, at the former home of Olympia Sports, which can be found between Five Below and Target.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rally House is a specialty sports store that offers “an expansive selection of apparel, gifts, home decor and other types of merchandise while representing local NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, NFL and MLS teams,” according to their website.

To check out what all Rally House has to offer, click here.

Currently, the popular sports retail store has locations in the Pittsburg, Philadelphia, and Allentown areas. According to their website, upon opening their new Chambersburg location, it will become the first Rally House retail store to open in the Midstate.

Rally House was founded back in 1989 and first opened as a sports store in Kansas called the ‘Kansas Sampler’. According to their website, today, Rally House has store locations across 13 states, which include: Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, and Oklahoma.

abc27 News reached out to Rally House for more information but did not hear back at the time of publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.