CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer crashed and flipped over, blocking US 581 East at the ramp onto I-83 South in Cumberland County.

The truck was blocking the roadway at Exit 6B near Lemoyne as of 11:19 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and are working to remove the truck.

It is not clear at this time when the crash will be cleared or if there were any injuries.