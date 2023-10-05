RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Following an early morning explosion on July 5th at the Rapho Township Public Works building, the township is still picking up the pieces.

However, help from others within the community have helped. The local fire station has provided temporary office space.

Township supervisor Lowell Fry was in good spirits when talking about the progress being made.

“We are not back to normal but we are getting very, very close,” Fry said.

But what is normal?

“Normal is when we get to move back into a new building, a public works building and everybody is back home on that site,” he said.

There are two buildings that need to be repaired, but no hard deadlines have been set for completion.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Fry, the township office building should be ready by the end of this year or sometime in January.

As for the completely destroyed public works building, next summer is the goal, but it may take until around Labor Day to get something finished.

Equipment has also been in question since the explosion, leading to the question – what’s available for the upcoming winter months?

“We’re putting our equipment back together. Some of it will be brand new. There are supply chain issues so some of it we’re going to have to wait a year or more to get,” Fry said.

He credits the adaptability of the township’s employees.

“It’s been a group effort and one that we as a board of supervisors are extremely proud of our group,” Fry said.

Multiple families remain displaced following the explosion.

Not only are township officials dealing with the ramifications, people are still trying to get their homes back in order.