STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The rats that were found in Steelton back in October are now looking for homes.

An adoption event is being held at Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals in Harrisburg on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bethany Pascoe, a volunteer who helped to rescue and care for the rats, said “they’re social, they’re intelligent, you can train them to do tricks, some of them will come over and beg to be held and touched. They’re awesome.”

Pascoe took in roughly 120 rats back in October, but that number has grown since the situation made headlines. Not only have the rats reproduced since being rescued, but Pascoe says “there have been other groups of rats that have been dropped” in Tower City.

The domesticated rats are available for adoption for $10 each and will come with a care kit.